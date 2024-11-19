IGEL and Zscaler Introduce a New Way to Connect and Protect End User Computing

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced the compatibility of IGEL OS with Zscaler Cloud Browser Isolation™ and Zscaler Privileged Remote Access™ solutions, delivering a secure, cost-effective agentless solution for remote and hybrid work. With this solution, organizations can empower their employees and contractors with seamless access to applications and systems while ensuring robust cybersecurity through a modern zero trust framework. Zscaler is a key IGEL Ready partner in the secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) space.

IGEL OS is a lightweight and secure operating system that offers an ideal platform from which to access Zscaler’s Cloud Browser Isolation and Privileged Remote Access. The solution enables streamlined access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) and private cloud-based applications as well as remote desktops, servers and devices. This all happens from the user’s browser of choice, without the need for traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) or costly local operating systems.

Zscaler Cloud Browser Isolation leverages the user’s current browser on endpoints with IGEL OS to securely stream experience-optimized pixels to the user’s device without sending the actual data. It also implements clipboard restrictions, read-only controls, blocks uploads, downloads, and printing, and includes watermarking features. With file isolation capabilities, users can securely view and share documents without needing to download them to their unmanaged devices. Zscaler Privileged Remote Access allows secure access to RDP, SSH and VNC targets all through the IGEL OS – while providing powerful session controls such as session recording and session proctoring all without adding any additional footprint to thin clients.

IGEL and Zscaler customers will enjoy the following benefits from this valuable new integration:

• Cost savings from more efficient OS spending and the ability to forego spending on VDI or a new third-party enterprise browser

• Endpoint productivity designed for a world of widely distributed workforces and cloud-based applications

• Simplified agentless deployment for Day-1 access and enhanced end-user productivity

• Flexibility to choose the right endpoint device coupled with any browser

• Layered security to protect endpoints from threats and malware and prevent data loss

• The ability to respond rapidly to changing work environments and scale for growth