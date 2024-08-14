IDEX Biometrics and TaluCard bring inclusive biometric payment solutions to market in Europe

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

TaluCard, in collaboration with IDEX Biometrics and a London based issuer is launching its state-of-the-art biometric payment solution. This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform payment solutions with a strong focus on accessibility and security for all users, including those with visual impairments and members of the aging community.

TaluCard features fingerprint authentication and enhanced security as only the authorised, registered user can make transactions. Additionally, it includes tactile guidance markers that help users accurately locate the fingerprint sensor and voice guidance. TaluCard offers

unlimited contactless transactions, removing the need for PINs or signatures, making transactions seamless and efficient.

The TaluCard app, will be launched on iOS and Android, providing a digital solution in support of the TaluCard for managing payments and finances. A proprietary access technology offers discreet audio feedback for visually impaired users to verify transaction details, ensuring a secure and private user experience.

TaluCard is committed to making payment solutions usable for everyone, ensuring ease of use also for those with accessibility issues. Current payment systems pose significant challenges for visually impaired, leading to security risks and potential fraud. With approximately 2.3 million people in the UK having some form of visual impairment, TaluCard offers more secure and accessible payment options.

The market introduction is targeted for late 2024 and its initial launch phase will provide refinement of the user experience in collaboration with interest organizations for visually impaired.

TaluCard is fully compliant with the UK Consumer Duty and Accessibility laws as well as the European Accessibility Act, which is set to take effect in 2025. This solution provides banks and fintech’s with effective and ready-to-implement means of meeting the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity as mandated by the regulators.