IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is announces the inauguration of its state-of-the-art production facility in Vitré

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a division of IDEMIA Group, and a provider of payment and connectivity solutions, is proud to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art production facility in Vitré, Ille-et-Vilaine, France. This new facility is the cornerstone of IST’s commitment to become the world’s first to propose a 100% European Value Chain for advanced smart card by 2026, through a new partnership with GlobalFoundries, one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers.

The inauguration of Vitré factory marks the completion of a significant €20+ million local investment launched in 2021, aimed at enhancing IST’s production capabilities, while cementing the Division’s commitment to European technological sovereignty and sustainability.

A Cutting-Edge and Greener Facility Designed for Excellence and Innovation

This brand-new site is strategically engineered to cater to the escalating need of European clients in the payment, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. Equipped with advanced technology and pioneering processes, the site will have significant benefits on IST’s production capacities.

First, this new site increases IST’s production capacity in terms of banking cards, SIM cards and automotives cards. Production capacity has grown by 10%, with a remarkable 5-fold increase in the output of automotive NFC key cards. The factory’s design promotes adaptability and scalability, empowering the Division to increase even further its partnerships with customers. The new plant is expected to produce up to 100 million banking cards, 25 million SIM cards perso, 10 million SMD perso and 800 thousand automotive NFC key cards every year.

Secondly, the creation of this new site will further enhance the company’s research and development capabilities for the benefit of our customers worldwide. The Vitré site has enabled IDEMIA Secure Transactions to be at the forefront of innovation in the sector for over 35 years, being the originator of the first bank cards made from recycled plastic, which are more respectful of the environment, as well as the latest illuminated cards.

Finally, the plant was designed to maximize sustainability and reduce environmental impact. The facility achieves a 20% reduction in electricity consumption, supported by a more sustainable building design enabling heat recovery from installations and reduction of losses, replacement of gas boilers by more eco-friendly heat pumps, and photovoltaic structures shading 206 parking spaces. The facility has earned BREEAM certification[1], reflecting its adherence to the highest standards in sustainable building practices. This certification underscores our commitment to environmental responsibility and our endeavors to minimize the ecological impact of IST’s operations.

This historic investment was made possible thanks to the European Union, France 2030 and Vitré Communauté financing programs, reflecting the company’s dedication to contributing to the region’s economic development. Operating 24/7 and employing nearly 500 individuals, the factory underscores IST’s role as a pivotal player in the local economy and a trailblazer in technological advancement. This investment not only bolsters our production capabilities but also stimulates innovation and economic growth in the region.

Building a world first 100% European value chain for chip supply in the sector

The newly operational Vitré factory is a cornerstone of IST’s fully European value chain strategy. The factory is set to produce advanced smart cards, integrating a new 28 nanometre chip technology by the year 2026, particularly suited to the implementation of quantum-resistant solutions. This advancement in technological sovereignty and supply chain resilience can be achieved thanks to IST’s proprietary chip and OS design capabilities and a strategic alliance with GlobalFoundries (GF), one of the world’s foremost semiconductor manufacturers. The partnership guarantees that the forthcoming generation of chips, entirely designed by IST teams, is 100% manufactured and tested within Europe, relying on the GF’s advanced manufacturing facility based in Germany.

In the face of today’s global challenges, the ability to locally produce essential components, such as the payment and connectivity products manufactured in Vitré, not only secures supply chains, but also stimulates the innovation and competitiveness of European industry to which IST is committed.

This approach supports the creation of skilled jobs, the development of new expertise and the sustainable growth of the European economy. Through this ambition, IST is reducing the dependence of the European market on global disruptions that could affect the sector, and by consequence, end-consumers.

The Vitré facility also forms an integral part of IDEMIA’s wider initiative to establish a more secure and environmentally friendly supply chain. IDEMIA Secure Transactions is dedicated to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient products to its clients. By proposing this new European value chain, IST aims to limit greenhouse gas emissions by being as close as possible to its European customers it serves. This approach aligns seamlessly with the company’s corporate social responsibility objectives to curtail its own carbon emissions as well as those of its customers.

"GF is proud to partner with IDEMIA Secure Transactions to deliver essential smart card technology and a European secure supply chain for the next-generation of payment and connectivity solutions. Utilizing our 28nm platform with embedded NVM storage, we’ve created a high-performance solution with IST that offers a unique value proposition for smart cards, delivering improved data retention, low read latency and enhanced power efficiency" said Michael HOGAN, Chief Business Unit Officer at GF.