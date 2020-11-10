iboss Announces Distribution Alliance with Ingram Micro

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

iboss announced its alliance with Ingram Micro Inc. to distribute industry-leading, SASE cloud network security services through its thousands of channel partners to organizations and their employees on any device, from any location, in the cloud.

The iboss cloud platform eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances by delivering all of the network security capabilities in the cloud via a SaaS offering. iboss ensures a smoother and more seamless transition to the cloud than any other security vendor on the market with its cutting-edge technology and unique patented containerized cloud architecture. Users are always connected to iboss cloud, regardless of device or location, to ensure all Internet traffic is secured for compliance, web filtering, malware defense and data loss at all times.

As work from home policies continue to extend and organizations plan for long-term remote solutions, fast and secure Internet access from anywhere is crucial for modern day businesses. iboss allows network data from users working from home to be secured directly in the cloud, eliminating unnecessary data backhaul through VPN connections. The iboss cloud simplifies securing Internet access by delivering security in the cloud so that the protection follows the user, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere, while reducing costs and complexity.

With this new alliance, iboss and Ingram Micro will work together to accelerate cloud adoption and help channel partners simplify cloud-based network security for customers of all sizes. Organizations will benefit from enhanced security, faster speeds, lower latency, and increased productivity as iboss infinitely scales to meet the demands of the cloud-first future.