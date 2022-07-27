iboss Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for its Zero Trust Edge Cloud Security Solution

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

iboss announces that it has obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization. The achievement is reflective of the company’s commitment to work alongside federal agencies to protect government entities and civilians from growing and increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.

Earlier this year, the United States Office of Management and Budget unveiled a strategy designed to prevent damaging hacks and breaches by moving federal agencies toward a zero trust cybersecurity approach. The announcement followed a 2021 Biden Administration executive order aimed at protecting federal networks by modernizing government cybersecurity, including through the implementation of zero trust security architecture as defined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The iboss platform is a purpose-built, patented, cloud delivered security solution that has been trusted by organizations worldwide to implement Zero Trust architecture as laid out specifically in the NIST 800-207 Special Publication. The company’s containerized cloud architecture makes it the only platform that can control what NIST refers to as the “Implicit Trust Zone” to ensure that all data and resources are completely private. The FedRAMP authorization now extends iboss’s leading platform to all U.S. government customers.

A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With applications, data and services made accessible only through the iboss Zero Trust Edge, cyber risk is greatly reduced, breaches and data loss are prevented, and visibility and security are delivered consistently throughout an organization.

FedRAMP is a US government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.