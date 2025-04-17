IAPP Isabelle Roccia’s quote on EU Cybersecurity Act review

April 2025 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

The European Commission opens consultation on revision of the EU Cybersecurity Act, aiming to simplify the 2019 legislation and strengthen resilience to rising cyber threats. The quote on this from Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe for the IAPP:

“The EU Cybersecurity Act review happens at an interesting time as the Commission spearheads a simplification agenda. The Commission will have the challenging task of improving the agility of the cybersecurity certification framework, streamlining downstream complex governance and procurement requirements while weaving in a range of political, security and industrial considerations."