IAPP Isabelle Roccia quote on the Danish presidency
July 2025 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)
Starting today, #Denmark will assume the Council of the European Union Presidency for the next six months. What are its main priorities for #digitalgovernance?
🖥️ Across the competitiveness, technology and trade agenda
* Give high priority to the Commission’s digital package on the #simplification of rules, with a particular focus on cybersecurity to reduce reporting obligations and regulatory oversight, and on #dataprotection and amendments to the #GDPR;
* Launch discussions on the Consumer Agenda 2025–2030 with a special focus on protecting minors who are particularly vulnerable online (#DigitalFairnessAct);
* Support efforts that aim to address the challenges relating to #copyright and #artificialintelligence;
* Begin negotiations on the Digital Networks Act proposal, the European Business Wallet proposal, and on the revision of the #CybersecurityAct (with potential further security obligations in relation to supply chain security, i.e. #sovereignty requirements);
* Advance discussions on the European #quantum strategy;
* Strengthen the Single Market and develop the Savings and Investment Union;
* Expand the EU’s network of #trade agreements; take firm and proportionate measures against unfair trade practices, dumping, and economic coercion as needed;
👩⚖️ Across the justice and home affairs agenda
* Increase democratic resilience, promote #digitalliteracy, secure a strong framework for free and trusted media, and regulate #tech giants to ensure that they take responsibility vis-à-vis fighting #misinformation and #disinformation, protecting children and young people online;
* Uphold the European values and respect for #fundamentalrights, and defend European democracies; explore how existing tools can be strengthened
* Strengthen economic security by improving understanding of specific risks related to critical infrastructure, dependencies, supply chains, technology security, and information leaks.
* Prioritize work on #CSAM legal framework;
* Focus on access to data for effective #Lawenforcement and obligations of providers to process data for law enforcement purposes.