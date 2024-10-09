IAPP Isabelle Roccia quote on EU-US Data Privacy Framework report

October 2024 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

The Commission has published a report today following the first review of adequacy decision for the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF) , concerning personal data transfers from the European Union to organisations in the US. The Commission concludes that the US has established the necessary framework, including safeguards to limit access to personal data by intelligence authorities and an independent redress mechanism. The comment from Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director Europe for the IAPP:

“Compliance with data transfer rules is an important enabler for organizations’ digital governance across privacy, cybersecurity, and responsible approach to new technologies like AI. Today’s positive review prolongs the DPF for another three years; even if adequacy is far from being the most used tool globally, this is welcome news for organizations in need of predictability in that space. It also confirms that adequacy remains a strategic priority for the European Commission in its support for data flows on the global stage.”