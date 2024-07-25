IAPP Isabelle Roccia comment on GDPR review report

July 2024 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

Today, the European Commission’s review stated that the GDPR shouldn’t be reopened, as it has been successful despite some challenges, particularly for smaller companies.The quote on the matter from Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director Europe for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP):

“The GDPR has been a living piece of legislation since its entry into force in 2016. The European Commission’s report confirms well-known friction points that have been exacerbated due to the complexification of issues in the past two years: the GDPR is confronted to new business models, new technologies, and new legal instruments (EHDS, AI Act, NIS2 and many others). Their impact on operationalization of compliance should not be underestimated, as illustrated by the broadening and deepening of the DPO as well as the transformative nature of recent regulators’ guidance and decisions.

It remains to be seen if and how the new Justice Commissioner will want to challenge this state-of-play. There is no appetite for a complete legislative overhaul, so options range from developing new regulators’ guidance to targeted or ancillary legislative changes [like the Commission initiated with the enforcement procedural harmonization reform]. The Civil Liberties Committee will now have a EPP chair and industry may see an opportunity for an industry-friendly refresh of parts of the GDPR without poking the bear.”