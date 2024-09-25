IAPP expands mission and launches Cybersecurity Law Center

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

the IAPP, the professional home for privacy, AI governance and digital responsibility globally, announced strategic updates to its mission and brand, along with a new Cybersecurity Law Center. The changes are designed to reflect and support the expanding needs of organizations and professionals working across digital governance domains around the world.

The IAPP’s recently published Organizational Digital Governance Report details the “digital entropy” organizations are facing due to the overlaps, gaps and conflicts stemming from digital risk and regulation. To best serve its members and community, the IAPP has broadened its mission and resources to support organizations responding to the complex web of digital regulation and risk and working to align oversight of privacy, AI governance, cybersecurity law and other areas of digital responsibility.

Today, the IAPP announced it has:

Expanded its mission statement to better reflect its broadened membership and the professional community at large. The updated mission statement reads:

“to define, promote and improve the professions of privacy, AI governance and digital responsibility globally.”

Refreshed its brand to align with this broadened mission and membership. The IAPP will no longer be known as the “International Association of Privacy Professionals,” but simply the “IAPP.”

Launched the Cybersecurity Law Center and appointed Jim Dempsey, a leading cybersecurity law, privacy and internet policy expert, as its managing director.

The IAPP has long recognized the need to expand efforts and offerings to reflect the multidisciplinary nature of our field and the needs of digital responsibility. The launch of the Cybersecurity Law Center comes more than a year after the launch of the IAPP AI Governance Center. AI governance is a domain that requires qualified and well-trained professionals to ensure artificial intelligence systems are developed, integrated and deployed in line with emerging AI laws.

“The IAPP has always worked to ensure our members receive the most up-to-date and relevant resources, education, networking, research and opportunities as our professional roles shift and responsibilities expand,” said IAPP President and CEO J. Trevor Hughes. “The launch of the Cybersecurity Law Center recognizes the strong link between privacy and data security and will play a crucial role in the IAPP’s expanded mission to serve as a resource and gathering place for professionals who work at the intersections of data, technology and humanity.”

“The IAPP Cybersecurity Law Center will provide a community and resources for professionals to benchmark, learn, share and grow in their understanding of the critical and complex demands of cybersecurity law,” said Jim Dempsey, managing director of the Cybersecurity Law Center and author of “Cybersecurity Law Fundamentals.”