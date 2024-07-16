IAPP Caitlin Fennessy quote on EU - US data flows review
July 2024 by Caitlin Fennessy, VP and Chief Knowledge Officer, International Association of Privacy Professionals’ (IAPP)
European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders will visit Washington D.C. on July 19 to review the EU-U.S. data flows agreement. This follows the European Commission’s commitment on July 10, 2023, to review how the Data Privacy Framework is working within a year of the release of its so-called adequacy decision, which deemed that Europeans’ data were sufficiently protected under the arrangement when transferred across the Atlantic. Based on that review, the Commission will then decide with EU member states and data protection authorities on the timing of subsequent reviews, which must occur at least every four years.
Caitlin Fennessy, Vice President and Chief Knowledge Officer at the IAPP, provided a quote on the matter:
“The first review of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework later this week has so far flown below the radar, a marked change compared to years past and its highly publicized launch, suggesting that US and EU policymakers are more aligned on data transfer policy than in years past. Industry privacy leaders have celebrated the framework’s first anniversary, namely for the increased stability it ushered in. Still, we could see the framework and data transfer issues more generally reenter debate via the courts in conjunction with the European Data Protection Supervisor’s challenge of the European Commission’s own use of US cloud services. Privacy professionals working diligently to keep up with the ever-evolving rulebook for data transfers globally have plenty to keep them busy.”