iProov partners with Evernym

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Evernym is the market specialize in SSI, working with over 100 organizations in the technology, government, nonprofit, finance, insurance, communications, and healthcare sectors to issue, accept and verify portable digital identity credentials.

iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology is being integrated into Evernym’s enterprise-grade SSI platform and consumer mobile app, Connect.Me. Based on the most advanced decentralized identity technology, Evernym’s Verity platform enables organizations and governments to issue, accept, and verify credentials with individuals that serve as digital proofs of one’s identity. This technology gives people total control over their identity and personal data, while providing the freedom of being able to take and use these credentials anywhere, and allowing organizations to deliver more seamless and secure experiences for their users.

iProov technology will be used to provide high assurance during the online onboarding of a remote consumer. It will also be used to protect the crucial processes of binding an individual to their device and the credentials stored on it.

Most decentralized identity solutions use on-device biometrics or PIN codes to authenticate the user as the rightful user of a credential, which limits the use cases in which they can be sufficiently trusted. With iProov Genuine Presence Assurance, a simple biometric facial scan confirms that the user is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against criminal impersonation, credential sharing, and spoof attacks, and allows a device to be safely attached to the user’s digital identity as quickly and simply as possible.