i4Networks Opens Network PoP at Greenhouse Datacenters in the Netherlands

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Greenhouse Datacenters, provider of energy-efficient data centers in the Netherlands, has entered into a partnership with Dutch network provider i4Networks. Through this partnership, Greenhouse is able to connect all zip codes in the Netherlands directly to their colocation data centers. Companies throughout the Netherlands can thus easily house their IT infrastructures or parts thereof externally in the two data centers operated by Greenhouse.

Greenhouse’s two colocation data centers are located at an industrial park in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands, in the Westland area amidst the many greenhouses for the worldwide export of flowers, plants and vegetables - for which this area is well-known. When fully utilized, these data centers have a capacity of 5MW, while the total colocation floor area covers 4,500 square meters.

Greenhouse’s colocation data centers are operated as carrier-neutral facilities. Users have access to various telecom carriers as well as Internet exchanges such as the AMS-IX, NL-IX, and DE-CIX. The now installed network Point-of-Presence (PoP) by I4Networks allows companies throughout the Netherlands to get easy and low latency access to Greenhouse’s data centers.

1,6 Tbit/s Network

The granular MPLS (Multi Protocol Label Switching) network of network provider i4Networks is a Layer 2 network backbone that is linked at strategic points in the Netherlands with wholesale partners such as Relined, KPN, Ziggo, and Tele2. Thanks to these links, i4Networks has access up to the front door of all zip codes in the Netherlands, including office buildings. The total bandwidth capacity of this Dutch network is 100 Gbit/s, while the network is scalable to 1.6 Tbit/s. I4Networks uses Coherent laser technology to light up the fiber optics to get maximum bandwidth capacity out of the network.

MPLS vs. SD-WAN

Data centers like the ones operated by Greenhouse are lead generators for i4Networks. The network provider earns from selling bandwidth, which is something that data center users usually need. “We try to establish a network PoP at all promising data centers in the Netherlands,” says Pol. “The data centers offered by Greenhouse are very energy efficient with a Power Usage Effectiveness value of 1.15 and there is plenty of room for customers to grow. They have two data centers available and a third one planned. The proximity of Rotterdam and The Hague also makes Greenhouse’s data centers highly interesting for us, but in fact all companies in the Netherlands can use these data centers via the low latency connections in our network.”