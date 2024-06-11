Hype and Transmit Security announce partnership

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

A new partnership between Transmit Security and HYPE has been launched to set new standards for daily money management activities with best-in-class ease of use. By adopting Transmit Security’s cutting-edge authentication solutions, the Italian neobank will provide its more than 1.8 million users with a state-of-the-art user experience, maintaining high standards of security and user-friendliness.

This collaboration between two rapidly growing, all-digital companies with a strong data-driven approach focuses on integrating Transmit Security’s platform into HYPE’s system. This integration will enhance customer authentication during the app and web sign-in processes, as well as streamline the entire authorization path required for transaction activities.

Transmit Security is internationally recognized for the value of its products, which provide seamless access to digital products and services while ensuring maximum security. The company is a pioneer in orchestrating services related to digital identity; the platform, which combines customer identity management, customer verification, and fraud prevention services, has been adopted by leading global financial institutions and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) such as, for example, HSBC, UBS, Telepass S.p.A., Santander, MetroBank, and NN Insurance, Intesa Sanpaolo and Cattolica Assicurazioni (now part of the Generali Group).

HYPE, the most innovative Italian neobank, founded in 2015, continues to expand its partner network. The company aims to integrate the best and most innovative solutions available, generating increasing benefits and advantages for its customers.