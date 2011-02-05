Thycotic Releases Thycotic Identity Bridge

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced the general availability of Thycotic Identity Bridge. Organizations can now streamline authentication and authorization for diverse operating systems and platforms from a central directory. This reduces the attack surface, improves overall security, and accelerates adoption of key enterprise platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Diverse flavors of Unix/Linux and siloed directories makes managing user identities and assigning consistent privileges challenging for IT teams. As a result, valuable time is wasted sifting through separate directories and audits are difficult to perform due to an inability to report on access across all systems. With Thycotic Identity Bridge, IT administrators use an organization’s existing Active Directory infrastructure to simplify account provisioning and access control. By streamlining identity security, organizations are now empowered with a single point of control for all users and groups.

Thycotic Identity Bridge is easy to deploy, easy to manage, and a more affordable technology for organizations needing to simplify user, group, and computer management. Its open architecture allows for simple plug-and-play into existing directory infrastructures, including split and hybrid combinations of different centralized directories. Thycotic Identity Bridge, along with Secret Server, Thycotic’s flagship PAM offering, allow IT to streamline management of both local and privileged accounts in hybrid multi-cloud environments, running on a single combined instance.

In the future, Thycotic will expand support of directories to LDAP, Azure AD, and existing and emerging federated directories and will support key enterprise platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, z/OS (mainframe-based Linux) and AIX.