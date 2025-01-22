HPE breach claims – Trend Micro expert comment

January 2025 by David Sancho, Senior Antivirus Researcher, Trend Micro

Following claims made by the IntelBroker threat actor that it has breached HPE, alleging to have stolen data from developer environments including product source code. David Sancho, Senior Antivirus Researcher, Trend Micro said:

"For software companies, product source code is equivalent to the secret sauce or crown jewels. It’s therefore alarming to see the IntelBroker group claim to have breached HPE’s product source code among other sensitive data that the hacker (or group of hackers) has put up for sale on the dark web. Software companies closely guard such data with heavily regulated access and may encrypt it at rest.

"However, I’d urge against jumping to any conclusions based on IntelBroker’s claims. These claims aside, it’s not yet clear what kind of code, if any, has been stolen and the sensitivity of code varies widely in impact if stolen. It’s also worth noting that IntelBroker isn’t a malware group, meaning our knowledge of the actor is limited to what they claim to have hacked in the past. Their motives and behavioural tendencies are obscured."