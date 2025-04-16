Hornetsecurity Group to acquire Altospam

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Hornetsecurity has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Altospam, a French email cybersecurity company. The announcement was made at the Forum INCYBER Europe (FIC) in France, where Hornetsecurity has taken over the Zenith de Lille to provide an immersive experience in the 1,800 square meter space.

Closing of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the French Ministry for the Economy under the French Foreign Direct Investment regulations.

This latest acquisition would complement Hornetsecurity’s strategy to provide European-built cybersecurity solutions to businesses and organisations worldwide, and would further expand the group’s French expertise and footprint following its acquisition of Vade Secure in France last year.

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, Hornetsecurity is internationally known for its single platform approach, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for Microsoft 365 via one convenient, central platform, including cybersecurity, backup and GRC as well as security awareness. Headquartered in Bordeaux, France, Altospam is recognised for its expertise in email cybersecurity through its solutions to secure professional emails.

This transaction is in line with Hornetsecurity’s strategy of product build-up and international expansion. Backed by PSG Equity, TA Associates and Verdane, three leading software and specialist growth investment firms, Hornetsecurity aims to establish itself as a leading international cloud security and compliance software champion.

Financial terms were not disclosed.