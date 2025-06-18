Hexnode expands its Endpoint Management capabilities with ’Hexnode Automate’

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Automate helps reduce repetitive work by simplifying how routine actions are planned, triggered, and monitored from a centralized, user-friendly interface. The module also supports scheduled patch deployments, helping IT teams ensure timely updates across their device fleet while retaining control with manual patching options when necessary.

“Much of what we’ve developed in Automate is a direct reflection of the needs voiced by our customers, particularly IT seeking control over time-based actions and compliance-oriented workflows,” said Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode. “Our goal is to help teams offload the routine, so they can focus on what truly drives value.”

Keeping devices secure and updated is a continuous responsibility for IT teams, particularly when managing a large, diverse fleet. Relying solely on manual patching can be resource-intensive and may lead to delays or missed updates, increasing the risk of vulnerabilities and compliance gaps.

Hexnode Automate offers a more streamlined approach by letting IT schedule and deploy updates in alignment with their operational needs.

Key Patch Management Features in Hexnode Automate:

• Flexible Deployment Options

Hexnode Automate offers both manual and automatic patch rollouts. IT teams can schedule updates during designated maintenance windows, ensuring timely updates that preserves system integrity while easing day-to-day workload.

• Granular Targeting

Admins can target patch deployments based on specific attributes like device type, user role, network, or compliance status, or based on the patch criticality, ensuring updates reach only the intended endpoints.

• Centralized Patch Visibility and Reporting

Monitor patch status through a unified dashboard showing missing updates, reboot requirements, and vulnerability insights. Generate detailed reports and receive failure alerts when scheduled patch actions don’t go as planned.

• Failsafe Deployment Options

Organizations can choose between forced, deferred, or manual patch rollouts, without missing critical updates. In the event of unexpected issues, rollback support enables swift reversion to a stable state, minimizing potential disruptions.Enhancing Workflow Efficiency with Hexnode Automate

As organizations scale, IT often find themselves bogged down by repetitive tasks like running compliance checks, pushing updates, or rebooting unresponsive devices. While essential, these routine tasks can become time-consuming and limit the bandwidth for more strategic work.

Hexnode’s Automate simplifies this by allowing IT admins to schedule and execute routine tasks across platforms, ensuring devices remain compliant, secure, and optimized, without constant manual oversight.

• Rule-Based Triggers: Automate triggers actions based on predefined conditions tied to a device’s compliance status, such as its location, password settings etc.

• Preset Workflow Triggers: Create predefined workflows for common scenarios such as offboarding or lost devices. These workflows can be pushed on demand, ensuring a swift, standardized response.

With the introduction of Automate, Hexnode brings powerful task automation to all major platforms, including Windows, Android, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. This cross-platform automation capability enables IT teams to streamline device management at scale - automating routine actions, reducing response times, and ensuring devices stay compliant and secure.