Hexnode appoints Blake Neate as Sales Director for the UK

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc. is thrilled to welcome Blake Neate aboard as its Sales Director for the United Kingdom. With Hexnode expanding its presence in the UK, Neate’s background in sales management and profound understanding of the security market will be leveraged to lead the sales team, develop effective sales strategies and expand the customer base.

Blake comes equipped with strong consultative sales and management skills honed over 16 years of service at Bytes Software Services and Bytes Security Partnerships. During his tenure at Bytes, Blake developed into a skilled solutions sales specialist, focusing intently on the technology and services to assist clients achieve their business objectives. He simultaneously held the role of a cyber security specialist making him a perfect fit for Hexnode. Through his strong client focus and solid technical grasp, Blake has been able to establish enduring commercial partnerships. As Hexnode continues to expand and enhance its services to meet the evolving needs of its customers, Blake’s expertise and passion for driving results will be instrumental. His extensive knowledge in security solutions, cloud computing, and SaaS technology makes him an asset to the team.

Celebrating a decade in unified endpoint management, Hexnode provides robust mobility management solutions, allowing businesses to manage diverse endpoints in all major platforms including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TV from a single, centralized console.

In his new role as Sales Director, Blake will oversee the expansion of the sales team with the primary focus on driving revenue growth within the UK. His key tasks will include broadening the business by establishing long-term relationships with existing Hexnode customers and forging strategic relationships with new accounts. He will also assist the team, creating region-specific collaterals and offering skill-based training to guarantee team success.