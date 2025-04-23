Hexnode and Kite Partner to Strengthen Endpoint Management Across the UK

Hexnode has announced a partnership with Kite, a UK-based value-added distributor specialising in cybersecurity and networking technologies. Through this collaboration, Kite will serve as Hexnode’s sole distributor for UEM solutions in the United Kingdom, leveraging its strong channel ecosystem to deliver advanced endpoint management solutions to businesses across the region.

Increasingly frequent cybersecurity threats, evolving regulatory mandates, and the widespread adoption of hybrid work models have made enterprise mobility and endpoint management a critical focus for UK businesses. As a result, the United Kingdom’s Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market is expanding at a CAGR of 21.9%, projected to reach $3.374 billion by 2030. Recognising this demand, Hexnode and Kite Distribution will equip UK enterprises with advanced endpoint management solutions, helping them bolster security, maintain compliance, and seamlessly adapt to the evolving digital ecosystem.

Hexnode’s UEM solution provides organisations with a unified console to manage and secure endpoints across multiple operating systems. With features such as Patch Management, Application Management, Remote Monitoring, and AI-driven Automation, Hexnode helps businesses streamline IT operations while maintaining a strong security posture. Apart from traditional endpoint management services, the platform also offers specialised solutions such as Kiosk Management, BYOD Management and Rugged Device Management enabling enterprises to optimise productivity and implement robust security strategies tailored to modern business environments.

As part of its global expansion, Hexnode recently added its UK based physical foothold at the iconic Gherkin. The office reinforces Hexnode’s commitment to providing localised support, fostering stronger collaborations with UK businesses, and addressing region-specific IT challenges with agility.

By leveraging Kite Distribution’s extensive customer network and Hexnode’s scalable UEM technology, this partnership aims to redefine endpoint security and management for enterprises across the UK.