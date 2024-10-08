Hexatrust announces the fourth edition of its Accelerator program

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hexatrust announces the fourth edition of its Accelerator program, led by Stéphane de SAINT ALBIN, CEO of UBIKA. Now an essential part of the sector, this mentoring and visibility program helps young start-ups accelerate their growth and maturity in a constantly evolving market.

Launched in 2021 and aimed at start-ups active in the field of cybersecurity and trusted cloud services that share Hexatrust’s values, the Accelerator program is open to companies with over 51% European capital, an annual revenue of less than €500,000, and less than 15 employees, as well as an operational solution (offer or pilot used by at least one client).

The main objectives of the program are to accelerate the development of innovative start-ups in cybersecurity and trusted cloud services, increase their visibility, and help them quickly gain maturity, in alignment with their business and challenges.

To achieve this, each laureate benefits from the support of two mentors selected from Hexatrust members who volunteer for the program. This duo provides their expertise in the industry and sector, as well as their ability to make relevant connections through their network. They address the targeted issues of the start-up during monthly sessions. The selected start-ups benefit from regular communication and promotion within the Cyber ecosystem. They also have the opportunity to participate in industry events and Hexatrust activities, are connected with the association’s ecosystem, and receive assistance in identifying grant opportunities and other innovation funding sources.

These advantages contribute to accelerating business development and strengthening the credibility of the laureates within the cyber ecosystem, where they gain visibility. The Accelerator program also offers a significant time-saving and privileged access to seasoned business leaders and stakeholders of this dynamic sector.

Interested start-ups have until November 8 2024 to submit their applications. From these, the jury will pre-select companies that will then defend their applications orally. The pitch day will take place on December 3 at Campus Cyber before a jury including Stéphane de SAINT ALBIN (CEO of UBIKA), the new head of the Accelerator, and composed of Dorothée DECROP (General Delegate of Hexatrust), Florent KIRCHNER (Director of Sovereignty at SGPI), Coralie HÉRITIER (Founder and CEO of Hanabi), Olivier MOREL (General Director of Snowpack), Cyril GUILLET (CEO of Tenacy), Murielle BOCHATON (Sales Director of Nameshield), Romain WALLER (Cybersecurity Business Unit Manager at Ercom), and Mathieu ISAIA (General Director of TheGrenBow).

The three laureates will be announced on December 10, 2024, with operational support starting in January 2025.

Stéphane de SAINT ALBIN, CEO of UBIKA, member of Hexatrust’s Board, and the new head of the Accelerator said, “For the past three years, a dozen leaders from companies that are members of Hexatrust have been supporting several innovative start-ups each year. This is a voluntary service that stimulates our creativity. We are happy to contribute to the dynamism of the French cybersecurity sector. I am pleased to take over the program following Coralie HÉRITIER, who has been leading it for a year.”

Adrien PETIT, Co-Founder & CEO of Uncovery, laureate of the 2024 Accelerator program: “Before joining the program, we needed to structure our business development to reach the next level. Thanks to the support provided, we were able to refine our offer, optimize our commercial proposals, and clarify our positioning. The objective has been achieved; a big thank you to the Accelerator team and especially to our mentors Stéphane de Saint Albin, CEO of UBIKA, and Vincent Cardon, President of Tranquil IT!”

By continuing this acceleration program, Hexatrust reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity and trusted cloud services, as well as its support to the French entrepreneurial fabric, aiming to strengthen a sovereign digital sector in France.

For more information and to apply:

https://www.hexatrust.com/le-programme-accelerateur/

About Hexatrust

Founded in 2013, HEXATRUST is a grouping of innovative companies, leaders in cloud computing and cybersecurity. All Hexatrust-labeled solutions meet technical maturity requirements and are recognized in Europe and internationally by the largest organizations, aligning with certification and sovereignty logic. Hexatrust member companies work together to promote and build trust in the Cloud and Cyber excellence.

http://www.hexatrust.com/