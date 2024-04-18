Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Hexagon and Dragos unveil strategic partnership

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division announced a strategic partnership with Dragos, a global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT). Together, the companies aim to revolutionize OT cybersecurity at industrial facilities.

The rapid evolution of technology underscores the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in industrial settings. In response, Hexagon and Dragos have joined forces to effectively address this demand.

The technical partnership focuses on integrating the complementary OT cybersecurity capabilities of the Dragos Platform and Hexagon’s PAS Cyber Integrity® to provide customers with enhanced inventory data, comprehensive configuration management and superior intrusion detection and threat management to protect businesses operating in multiple critical infrastructure sectors. The collaboration is expected to harness the respective strengths, industry insights and innovative spirit of both Dragos and Hexagon.

The companies will integrate their specialized expertise and capabilities to tackle the unique challenges encountered by owner operators. Together, they aspire to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity, with a goal of revolutionizing how the cybersecurity industry protects industrial infrastructure and valuable assets.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 