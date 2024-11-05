Healthcare; Overcome your legacy systems challenges to enhance cybersecurity, says Espria

November 2024 by Espria

Advanced digital tools have brought new opportunities to enhance operations in the healthcare sector, but they have also created gaps that can expose organisations to cyber risks, particularly in the ‘back office’. According to Espria, the leader in digital workspace solutions, the existence of legacy systems remains a major vulnerability, exposing both the sector, and its stakeholders to potential attacks.

The 2024 Cost of Data Breach Study details the rise in financial impacts of attacks across multiple industries, with healthcare found to have the highest average breach costs. The report highlights a 75% increase in average breach costs due to lost business revenue and post-breach response activities. Healthcare businesses must reinvent their cyber security practices and update their security systems, especially in their administration environments, or face the continuous onslaught of attacks.

“As with all industries, healthcare organisations have become increasingly reliant on technology to facilitate their daily workflow,” said Brian Sibley, Virtual CTO at Espria. "However, the prevalence of legacy technology means that sophisticated technical skills are no longer required to breach systems. Many of these businesses still operate using outdated software, hardware, and data systems which creates a modernisation barrier for implementing cyber updates.

“Given the added financial potential of their confidential data, cybercriminals see this as an easy, lucrative target. Any prolonged downtime from an attack can also impact the delivery of services, leading to customers and partners questioning the organisation’s ability to safeguard data (much of which can be highly personally sensitive by its very nature) and ultimately damage its long-term reputation. Therefore, business leaders must invest in a strong cybersecurity strategy and up-to-date technology that can mitigate against these rising attacks.”

To remove this security roadblock, Sibley highlights the impact modernisation of solutions can have in boosting business strategy.

“While updating legacy software can be a daunting task, the benefits far outweigh the risks. A tailored digital transformation approach can maximise technology investment and workforce labour while reducing cybersecurity risks and reliance on manual processes.

"Legacy systems can limit overall business growth, but modern software solutions are often built to adapt to industry-specific changes, helping to stay compliant with regulatory requirements while offering scalability to expand alongside the organisation.

“Technologies such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR) along with device management solutions can ensure business continuity and unlock massive operational efficiencies. Coupled with software updates, this overhaul can result in improved data accessibility, faster processes, easier customer interaction, and strengthened compliance and security measures.”

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to updating legacy healthcare systems, but Sibley believes the right MSP can pave the way for a future-ready IT ecosystem.

“As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the role of a managed service provider will become increasingly vital. MSPs can employ proactive strategies to ensure that all systems are updated with the latest patches and security features as well as establishing regular maintenance updates to maintain optimal system performance and avoid any security disruptions to customer and employee activities.

“Through specialised offerings that address the unique challenges of the healthcare industry, MSPs can help organisations reduce costs, improve customer care, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Sibley concluded, “With the healthcare industry remaining firmly in the firing line due to its critical data, organisations must act now and fortify their defences to avoid becoming a cautionary tale.

“Instead of relying solely on reactive measures, healthcare organisations must adopt a mature cybersecurity strategy to provide a comprehensive security posture that mitigates rising cyber risks. A collaborative relationship with the right partner can enhance security, improve operational efficiency, maintain compliance, and position the business for long-term success.”