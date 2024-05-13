Rechercher
Healthcare Data Breaches Impact Over 32 Million U.S. Patients in 2024 YTD

May 2024 by Healthnews

Healthnews analysis reveals that 32.4 million patients in the United States have already been impacted by 275 healthcare data breaches this year. A single breach is responsible for 41% of all affected individuals.

Overall, in the first quarter of 2024, 222 data breaches were registered. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a significant increase of 41%.

However, the actual number of patients affected by the breaches has fallen slightly, from 17.6 million in Q1 2023 to 17.1 million in Q1 2024.

In April, an additional 51 data breaches occurred, impacting 15.1 million patients. The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan breach alone affected 13.4 million of these individuals. Two more data breaches were reported in early May, involving 199,744 patients.

The majority — 30 — of the affected healthcare institutions were in California, followed by Texas at 27, and New York at 16.


