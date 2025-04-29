HCLSoftware BigFix and CloudEagle.ai Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Software Governance

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

HCLSoftware announced a partnership with CloudEagle.ai, a SaaS management platform, to deliver a comprehensive solution for software governance on both devices and the Cloud. The combination of HCL BigFix’s on-prem software asset management and endpoint management solutions with CloudEagle’s SaaS management platform will allow businesses globally to achieve an increased return on investment on their entire software application estate.

Organizations currently require multiple vendors and integrations to manage all their software application entitlements, regardless of whether the software is on a device or in the Cloud. For the first time, a single source can govern all software applications, regardless of deployment. This greatly simplifies software governance, with further improvements expected as HCL BigFix and CloudEagle.ai collaborate.

Gartner reports that organizations waste approximately 25% of the average $1000 per user per year spent on SaaS applications. Combined with the known difficulties in managing software applications on devices, there is a significant opportunity to reduce complexity and vendor count when managing the entire software application ecosystem.