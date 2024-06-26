Harmonic Security Announces New Board Member

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Harmonic Security has announced the appointment of Mark Sutton to its Board of Directors. Mark is a Managing Director and the Chief Information Security Officer at Bain Capital.

Harmonic provides data protection for the GenAI era, giving security teams the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labelling and complex rules. Earlier this year, the company was named as a finalist in the RSA Innovation Sandbox competition.