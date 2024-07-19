Hanwha Vision’s SolidEDGE AI camera named ‘Technological Innovation of the Year’

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

The annual prestigious awards programme recognises the very best products and suppliers in the industry. Installers are invited to consider product features, benefits, ease of installation, and service when voting.

The SolidEDGE offering is a Solid State Drive-based AI camera - an ideal and innovative serverless VMS recording solution for businesses.

Highly efficient, robust and cost-effective, with in-built storage of 1TB or 2TB and an embedded Wisenet WAVE VMS server, SolidEDGE removes the need for an external server, significantly reducing energy consumption and total cost of ownership.

Additionally, the industrial-grade SSD offers enhanced cybersecurity as it removes the need to stream video on the network between the camera and the recording server or cloud service.

The winners of this year’s awards were announced on 11 July by former snooker professional Steve Davis OBE, PSi publisher and Western Business Media director Mark Sennett, and former PSi Managing Director Mark Quittenton.

The award follows Hanwha Vision recently winning three other major awards for its smart parking solutions and AI-enabled video surveillance cameras. These include a GOVIES Government Security Award, the Wesco International Innovator of the Year award, as well as the iF (International Forum) Design Award.