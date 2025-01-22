Hanwha Vision launches Wisenet Access Control System

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

The Wisenet Access Control System integrates with Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet Wave and SSM video management systems, delivering a unified solution for real-time access control and video monitoring.

• Real-time monitoring and control: Operators can effectively manage access points remotely via the WAVE interface or the mobile app, while simultaneously viewing live video feeds to improve situational awareness. An intuitive interface in Wave offers remote relay output control, door access and the ability to clear door forced alarms each with a single click of an icon.

• Event overlays for instant verification: When an individual accesses a site, WAVE overlays crucial information - such as a person’s access time and location - onto the video feed.

• Bookmarking for critical events: The bookmark feature allows operators to save significant events, for example a forced door or unauthorised access, for further investigation.

Access control for enhanced security

The solution offers a robust set of features that provide building managers and companies with peace of mind that their sites are secure.

• Comprehensive door management: During emergency situations or security incidents, operators can remotely lock, unlock, and reset forced door alarms to keep staff and visitors safe.

• Flexibility and convenience: Operators can control third-party conventional products, including electric gates, sprinklers, lighting, for further convenience and flexibility.

• Interlocking door management: Designed for high-security environments, such as banks and control rooms, the Wisenet Access Control System can manage two connected doors, ensuring that when one door is open, the other remains locked.

• Anti-pass back security: The system prevents unauthorised access by ensuring users cannot share access cards to gain entry through the same point.

• Lift access control: The solution supports access control for up to 128 floors, making it ideal for large buildings in which managing entry points is crucial for security.

Improving situational awareness through reporting

The Wisenet Access Control System optimises operational efficiency and improves situational awareness through instantaneous updates to the user interface of access activity, as well as powerful reporting features.

• Mustering reports for safety: During fire or evacuation events, users can utilise mustering reports to determine if there are still people remaining in the building.

• Real-time event notifications: Operators receive email alerts for alarms or critical access control events, improving response times and overall situational awareness.

• Dual-person access: The solution allows for dual-person authentication, where entry is only granted when more than one authorised person is present with valid credentials. This is ideal for securing environments that require dual verification for access.

Tailored for your business

The Wisenet Access Control System offers a tiered licensing structure designed to scale with business growth. The lite version includes six doors, while the standard licence supports up to 32 doors. For larger facilities, the professional licence manages up to 256 doors, and the enterprise licence offers unlimited door control, ensuring flexibility and scalability for businesses of all sizes.

The solution supports Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) for readers, biometric solutions and mobile access, to offer modern, secure access methods tailored to businesses’ specific needs. Furthermore, it is easy to configure and set up, allowing managers to quickly implement the solution.

The Wisenet Access Control System from Hanwha Vision offers a unified solution for access control and video surveillance. With an easy-to-configure setup and scalable licensing options, the Wisenet Access Control System is designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, to enhance security, boost operational efficiency and improve situational awareness.