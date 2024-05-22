Hanwha Vision launches AI Box

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has launched the AIB-800, an AI Box that enables users to convert any standard ONVIF-compatible video surveillance camera into an AI-enabled analytics camera.

The AI Box provides a cost-effective and seamless way for businesses to upgrade their current camera equipment to leverage the benefits of AI, with no need to modify existing security systems and avoiding the complexities of replacing them entirely. Moreover, no additional construction costs or monthly recurring expenses are incurred.

Powerful AI analytics

The Hanwha Vision AI Box means businesses can use legacy cameras and also generate valuable AI insights and metadata including object type (person/vehicle). A range of AI-powered video analytics enables the accurate detection and classification of people and vehicles as distinct objects separate from their surroundings. This reduces false alarms and improves operator efficiency, allowing security teams to focus on higher-value activities.

The AI Box includes intelligent analytics including loitering and line-crossing detection for more effective perimeter and access control. Object metadata also facilitates rapid and efficient forensic searches to aid security teams in post-event investigations.

In addition, the AIB-800 features BestShot which captures the best still cuts of classified objects. These still cuts contain metadata of the objects’ distinctive attributes, allowing operators to quickly find footage.

Multiple cameras and seamless integration

The AIB-800 supports multiple cameras, with up to eight channels at a maximum resolution of 32MP, and is pre-installed with the Wise AI App. It is compatible with any standard ONVIF-based cameras, video management software (including Milestone, Genetec, Wisenet SSM and Wisenet Wave) and alarm monitoring systems.

Business intelligence

The AI engine provides business intelligence analytics such as people and vehicle counting, queue management and heatmap, generating meaningful insights to support business decisions in a variety of industries from retail to transport.

For example, people counting and queue management can improve waiting times in stations or stores, preventing overcrowding as well as queues. Meanwhile, heatmap insights can help with operational plans and schedules by revealing patterns of consumer behaviour, enabling management to plan staffing, cleaning and maintenance at optimum times of day.

Next-level cybersecurity

The solution features next-level cybersecurity, with full National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance, FIPS 140-2 and device certificate (private Root CA), providing users with peace of mind.