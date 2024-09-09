Hanwha Vision has released the XRN-426S-1T

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has released the XRN-426S-1T recorder - a compact NVR with an built-in 1TB solid-state drive (SSD). The 4-channel recorder supports AI search, when integrated with Hanwha Vision AI cameras, as well as resolutions of up to 4K. With a solid-state drive instead of a traditional hard drive, this recorder offers a silent and reliable solution.

The recorder’s compact size of just 20cm by 14cm means it is highly flexible and versatile in its applications. The XRN-426S-1T is particularly well suited to more confined spaces, in which a compact recorder is an advantage, for example hallways, lobbies, information desks, residential areas and smaller retail sites. The recorder is up to 50% smaller than comparative 4-channel models, offering competitive features such as AI search, video playback and export, and event rule management.

Quiet and discreet

The discreet recorder is silent owing to its smart design, which means a fan is not needed to circulate air to cool the unit. Furthermore the recorder is complemented with a wide range of installation options, including a supplied Vesa bracket for mounting on the back of a monitor. A separate bracket is supplied for tabletop or wall installation, to ensure maximum flexibility.

AI search for improved efficiency

AI metadata search makes it easy for operators to find and view event footage - to manage events as they unfold, and for post-event investigations. For example, operators are able to check the times that a vehicle entered or exited a car park, or when out-of-hours staff, such as maintenance or cleaning personnel, came on-site. The recorder supports intelligent video analytics such as virtual line-crossing or loitering detection. When this, and other events occur, the recorder can trigger an action based on predefined rules, such as sending an email or mobile push notifications to alert the operator.

Footage can be viewed using Wisenet Mobile or Wisenet Viewer, giving operators flexibility on how they access and manage video recording. An intuitive and customisable display allows managers to simply zoom in on details while fisheye dewarping provides clear images without distortion.