Hanwha Vision Europe appoints Rolf Didion as Country Manager for DACH Region

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has appointed Rolf Didion as Country Manager for the DACH region. Rolf will lead the region’s sales strategy, team operations, and spearhead the company’s growth across this important market.

Rolf has more than 35 years of experience working across product and solutions, with over 25 years in the security industry bringing new solutions to market and understanding the needs of customers.
His deep knowledge of technology and security solutions, combined with an extensive background working with global manufacturers and systems integrators, make him uniquely positioned to elevate the company in this key market.

Based out of Frankfurt, Rolf will focus on accelerating Hanwha Vision’s presence across the DACH region, to bring customers tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.


