Hanwha Vision Europe appoints John Lutz Boorman as Head of Product and Marketing

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has appointed John Lutz Boorman to lead Product and Marketing across Europe from its regional HQ in the UK.

John has vast knowledge and expertise in the security industry, with more than 30 years of experience working across business development, sales, product and marketing for leading distribution and manufacturing companies. He has deep technical knowledge of security and industry best practices, including for video surveillance, access control and intruder systems.

In his new role, John will lead the product, solutions and marketing roadmap for Europe, ensuring that Hanwha Vision continues to deliver the high-quality video surveillance solutions - for which it is known - to customers. As Head of Product and Marketing and based in the UK, he will set the product and marketing direction, leading the team and activities across the region.