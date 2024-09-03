Hanwha Vision and Immix bolster integration to utilise powerful AI video analytics

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision and Immix have enhanced their longstanding partnership with a deeper integration that supports industry-leading AI analytics in video surveillance for Alarm Receiving Centres (ARCs). The partnership supports a combined vision for security that ensures customers have the latest technologies to meet their evolving needs.

AI improves accuracy and efficiency

By utilising AI analytics in-camera, ARC operators now receive significantly fewer false alarms as surveillance systems alert them only to genuine events and ignore irrelevant motion, for example wildlife, flags and swaying trees. Operator efficiency is improved, with teams receiving more detailed information about each event to assist them with decision-making.

As the AI is available within the camera devices, or “at the edge”, customer sites can now be equipped with powerful AI that is simple to set up for systems integrators, saving time.

Greater situational awareness

The enhanced integration supports a wide range of video analytics including face and audio detection, tampering alerts, object detection (people and vehicles) as well as virtual line-crossing and loitering detection.

Forensic search is enabled via the metadata generated by the AI, for improved emergency responses and post-event investigation. In addition, Network Video Recorder (NVR) playback means operators can carefully review pre and post-event footage and take appropriate action at the time of an event.

Furthermore, as the Immix platform connects various different alarm systems such as video surveillance, intrusion, fire alarms and access control into a single interface, alarms can be streamlined to boost efficiency and optimise resources.

Two-way audio and relay control is now available for operators to use as an intrusion deterrent, for example at perimeters, and to offer additional services such as entry management.

Direct camera communication means devices can directly communicate with ARC software, to support rapid deployment cameras that require a remote connection. As a result, leading security capabilities are more accessible while deployment is streamlined.