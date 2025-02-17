Hannah Birch to Succeed Des Lekerman as CEO at Kocho

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Kocho has appointed Hannah Birch as its new CEO, effective immediately. With vast leadership experience from a distinguished career in the technology sector, Birch succeeds co-founder Des Lekerman, who steps aside after a decade of transformative leadership but will remain on the board as a strategic advisor.

Driving Kocho’s next chapter

Founded in 2002, Kocho has grown into a trusted partner for organisations navigating the complexities of cybersecurity, identity management, and digital transformation. The leadership change marks a pivotal moment in Kocho’s evolution, positioning the company to seize new opportunities and solidify its market leadership.

Lekerman leaves a legacy of success, having led Kocho through sustained growth and transformation while building its reputation for innovation, excellence and dependability.

Hannah Birch: A proven leader

Birch, a seasoned technology leader, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership gained from senior roles at a variety of renowned organisations. This includes 11 years at Accenture, where she served on the UK&I Technology Board, gaining broad expertise across industries and technologies.

Career highlights include:

• Integrated four acquisitions and drove innovation as Group MD at Node4.

• Achieved revenue growth and managed cross-border integrations at Ensono.

• Led global client technology transformations across industries as MD at Accenture.

• Created business units following new industry technology trends at both Fujitsu and Computacenter.

Appointing a CEO with such deep experience and visionary leadership reflects Kocho’s commitment to driving growth and cementing its place as a global leader in the technology sector.