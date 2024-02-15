Hackuity Announces SOC2 Type II Certification for its Risk Based Vulnerability Management platform

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hackuity announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Hackuity provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Hackuity platform.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Hackuity’s current and future customers the highest standard of data security and compliance. SOC II has rigorous requirements on the security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality of the information that the platform processes. Hackuity was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide.

The accreditation is a further milestone for Hackuity and comes at a pivotal time for the company, which has seen triple-digit revenue growth for the past three years and continued international expansion with new clients across the UK, EU, and APAC.

In 2023, Hackuity launched a major update to its platform, which provides customers with the most accurate insight into risks through its proprietary True Risk Score (TRS). To further support security teams who must monitor and manage an ever-growing number of vulnerabilities, Hackuity recently introduced ‘WatchBot’, a new feature that automates the process of identifying the CVEs which pose the most risk to an organisation.