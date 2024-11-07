Hack The Box launches Crisis Control

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hack The Box launches Crisis Control, an innovative AI-powered engagement that transforms TTXs into dynamic, real-time breach and crisis simulations for global teams. With the new service, Hack The Box aims to improve preparedness and promote greater interdepartmental collaboration and communication when responding to cyber incidents.

2024 has continued the acceleration in the volume and complexity of cybersecurity incidents. This necessitates stronger crisis simulation for organizations, and a joined-up approach to crisis planning across all levels.

Conversely, tabletop exercises, which have long underpinned crisis preparedness activity, have become limited in their ability to meet modern demands, owing to a lack of realism and intensity, the potential for bias from facilitators, and the time and resources involved in planning an exercise.

Crisis Control represents the next iteration of in-person tabletop exercises, coupling AI with Hack The Box’s expert knowledge, to deliver highly realistic scenarios that challenge senior management and front-line professionals.

Hack The Box has created and trained an AI model, that tracks, analyzes, and interprets historical public data pertaining to cyber incidents to generate an unlimited number of crisis scenarios. These can be highly tailored to existing technologies and specific cybersecurity concerns, that organizations may have missed in the past, find of interest, or that are trending among their business segments. They can also be tailored to the technical understanding of the employee, to ensure the gamified approach is effective.

Beyond unlimited scenario creation, Hack The Box’s pre-trained AI model will also facilitate unlimited and real-time injects during the delivery of an exercise, to improve the customization of each simulation. On completion of the exercise, attendees will receive a post-exercise analysis, with curated strategies, performance evaluations, and best practices from Hack The Box’s subject matter experts. External experts are used to ensure impartiality and to help business check their blind spots.