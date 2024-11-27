Group-IB contributes to INTERPOL and AFRIPOL-led “Operation Serengeti” resulting in the arrest of 1,006 suspects involved in cybercriminal activities in Africa

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Group-IB announced that it has participated in “Operation Serengeti,” a two-month INTERPOL and AFRIPOL-led initiative aimed at combating cybercrime across Africa. The multinational operation took place between 2 September to 31 October 2024, culminating in the arrest of 1,006 suspects, the dismantling of 134,089 malicious infrastructure and networks that facilitated ransomware attacks, business email compromise, digital extortion, and online scams. The operation identified more than 35,000 victims, with financial losses of nearly US$193-million worldwide. These threats were highlighted in INTERPOL’s 2024 Africa Cyber Threat Assessment Report, of which Group-IB was a contributor.

© kentoh

The information shared by participating countries about ongoing cases was incorporated into 65 Cyber Analytical Reports prepared by INTERPOL. These reports ensured that on-the-ground actions were intelligence-driven and targeted the most significant cybercrime actors. As a private sector partner of INTERPOL and AFRIPOL, Group-IB received 19 requests for support, providing investigation results for investment-related scams, multiple scam schemes including those impersonating government officials, phishing, pig butchering and online casinos. Group-IB’s investigation helped in facilitating the arrests of cybercriminals by law enforcement agencies during the operation.

Clockwise from top: The arrest of the cybercriminals in Angola; devices seized from cybercriminals in Senegal; mobile sim-cards seized during the operation in Cameroon. Image credit: INTERPOL and AFRIPOL.

In Kenya, law enforcement officials uncovered an online credit card fraud ring that stole US$8.6 million, redistributing funds to companies in the UAE, Nigeria, and China. In Senegal, eight individuals, including five Chinese nationals, were arrested in a US$6 million Ponzi scheme. Nigerian authorities apprehended a man running online investment scams, reportedly making over US$300,000. In Cameroon, a group trafficked victims from seven countries for a multi-level marketing scam, collecting at least US$150,000. Meanwhile in Angola, investigators dismantled a virtual casino operation defrauding Brazilian and Nigerian gamblers, making 150 arrests and seizing computers and phones.

In addition, Group-IB also identified approximately 10,000 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks originating from African servers in a previous year, over 3,000 phishing domains hosted in the African region, as well as details on data stealers and actors who have published data leaks from the region on Dark Web forums. This contributed to an actionable plan by INTERPOL and AFRIPOL for taking down the cybercriminal infrastructure.

“From multi-level marketing scams to credit card fraud on an industrial scale, the increasing volume and sophistication of cybercrime attacks is of serious concern. Operation Serengeti shows what we can achieve by working together, and these arrests alone will save countless potential future victims from real personal and financial pain. We know that this is just the tip of the iceberg, which is why we will continue targeting these criminal groups worldwide.”

Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL

“Through Serengeti, AFRIPOL has significantly enhanced support for law enforcement in African Union Member States. We’ve facilitated key arrests and deepened insights into cybercrime trends. Our focus now includes emerging threats like AI-driven malware and advanced attack techniques.”

Ambassador Jalel Chelba, AFRIPOL’s Executive Director

“We are proud to have supported INTERPOL, AFRIPOL, and local law enforcement agencies in Operation Serengeti, and sending a clear message to cybercriminals that they have nowhere to hide. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the law enforcement agencies involved for their tireless efforts and collaboration. We believe that through our partnership we are making it increasingly difficult for cybercriminals to operate with impunity, and we remain dedicated to our fight against cybercrime, and the protection of citizens and businesses worldwide from evolving cyber threats.”

Dmitry Volkov CEO of Group-IB

As a precursor to the operation, Group-IB participated in the third edition of AFRICA Cyber Surge, held in Accra, Ghana, during the first week of September. Anna Yurtaeva, Group-IB’s Head of High-Tech Crime Investigations in the Middle East and Africa (META), represented the company at the event, where she shared her expertise and provided support to the participating countries. The operation brought together over 40 representatives and cybercrime experts from across the African region. Anna contributed to the working groups, focusing on case discussions. The event highlighted a successful example of productive collaboration among various stakeholders in the fight against cybercrime.