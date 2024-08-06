Grip Security and SecurityScorecard Forge Partnership

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Grip Security and SecurityScorecard announced a strategic partnership introducing a revolutionary approach to managing SaaS security risks. This collaboration offers the industry’s first combined risk ratings for both SaaS vendor risk and enterprise identity risks, setting a new standard in cybersecurity. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the cybersecurity industry, combining the strengths of two industry leaders to offer one of the most complete views of SaaS risks in an enterprise.

The partnership between Grip Security and SecurityScorecard brings together two industry leaders to offer a unique value proposition: the industry’s first combined risk ratings for SaaS vendor risk and enterprise identity risks. This integration provides organizations with:

· Comprehensive Risk Assessment: For the first time, organizations can assess the risks of SaaS vendors and the enterprise identity risk factors, such as the number of users, growth in usage, and SaaS-to-SaaS connections. This holistic view empowers organizations to make more informed decisions and manage risks more effectively.

· Measure Vendor Risk for Shadow SaaS: Enterprises can now monitor shadow SaaS risks by leveraging Grip for discovery and onboarding and SecurityScorecard’s comprehensive vendor risk ratings to monitor and rate the cybersecurity posture of these previously unmanaged applications. This ensures that there are no blind spots in an organization’s SaaS security landscape.

· Measure Identity Risks for Managed SaaS: Security teams can measure SaaS identity risk factors and assess the efficacy of their SaaS security programs. The insights can also accelerate programs such as single sign-on (SSO) everywhere and assess supply chain risks.

· Proactive Risk Management: With combined risk ratings, organizations can continuously monitor and enhance their security posture. The real-time insights from SecurityScorecard and proactive SaaS risk management workflows from Grip Security enable businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and ensure the integrity of their SaaS environments.

SaaS Security Risk Management Becoming More Critical

SaaS-related breaches are becoming increasingly more common as organizations adopt more cloud-based services to support their operations. High-profile identity risk-related incidents involving companies like Okta and Snowflake have underscored the vulnerabilities that can arise when SaaS risks are not adequately secured.These breaches compromise sensitive data and expose organizations tosignificant financial and reputational damage. The growing frequency and sophistication of these attacks highlight the urgent need for comprehensive security solutions that can address both SaaS vendor and enterprise identity risks.

The partnership between Grip Security and SecurityScorecard directly addresses these challenges by combining their strengths to deliver unparalleled risk visibility for SaaS environments. It also strengthens compliance programs by identifying gaps in SaaS risk assessments required for regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, NYDFS (23 NYCRR 500), and Gramm-Leach-Bailey-Act, as well as numerous privacy acts. Grip Security’s innovative platform provides complete visibility and control overall SaaS applications, ensuring no shadow SaaS remains unchecked. SecurityScorecard’s industry-leading cybersecurity ratings offer real-time insights into the security posture of SaaS vendors. Together, they provide a holistic approach to SaaS security risk management, enabling organizations to proactively manage risks, detect vulnerabilities early, and enhance their overall security posture. This collaboration ensures businesses can protect their data more effectively and mitigate the risks associated with SaaS identity breaches, creating a safer digital environment for all.

Free SaaS Identity Risk Assessments

To help organizations better understand and mitigate their SaaS security risks, Grip Security is offering a complimentary SaaS Identity Risk Assessment for qualifying SecurityScorecard customers. This comprehensive assessment provides an in-depth analysis of a company’s current SaaS environment, highlights any unmanaged SaaS applications, and scores the internal identity risks. The vendor risk for these unmanaged applications can be assessed through SecurityScorecard’s risk ratings. By leveraging the combined expertise and innovative technologies of Grip Security and SecurityScorecard, this free assessment equips organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to safeguard their data and prevent identity breaches.