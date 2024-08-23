Gov UK set to launch new cybersecurity graduate scheme for home-grown, Talent-IEEE Comment’s

August 2024 by Talent-IEEE

This week, the UK government is set to launch two new cybersecurity offerings to its Fast Stream graduate scheme. The new paths are expected to run alongside the existing Digital, Data, Technology and Cyber (DDTC) scheme, which will split into a digital, data and technology pathway and a cybersecurity pathway, while a new scheme – risk management – will also be introduced. Full details about the new schemes are expected in early September, ahead of the formal recruitment campaign launching on October 10.

Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster university welcomes this news:

“Recruiting cybersecurity specialists is particularly challenging due to the rapid evolution of the industry, high demand across all sectors, and the need for a diverse set of up-to-date skills. Employers face difficulties in meeting the salary expectations of skilled professionals, balancing qualifications with practical experience, and retaining talent in a highly competitive market. As technology advances, the skills required to secure modern infrastructures become more specialised and harder to find. New threats and technologies emerging constantly, making it difficult to find individuals who are equipped with the necessary or latest knowledge.

“A previous government report indicated that the UK’s cyber sector had grown by 10 percent back in 2013. However, for growth industries like cybersecurity, there is simply not enough staff to meet current sector challenges. According to GOV UK’s own sources, fifty percent of all UK businesses have a basic cyber skills gap, and that an average of 21,600 new recruits are needed annually to meet current demand. Cybertheft is becoming the fastest growing crime in the world. There needs to be a stronger pipeline and steady supply of talent, especially in the public sector, perhaps this Fast Stream holds the answer.

“At the moment, there is a demand for cloud security experts. As the technology evolves, new challenges will arise resulting in even more high paying specialist jobs in this area. Cloud is an area of cybersecurity that will be vital to the future of everyday business. It offers so many avenues and potential job roles. It should be noted that government and industry leaders lay the necessary foundations for candidates to pursue this career path.”