Goldilock announces a series of strategic channel partnerships with distributors and VARs

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Goldilock announces a series of strategic channel partnerships with distributors and value-added resellers (VARs) to fuel global expansion and empower organisations worldwide with its mission-critical technology.

The increasingly complex cyber threat landscape necessitates a layered security strategy to effectively protect assets from attacks. Goldilock’s innovative “kill-switch” solution fits into this strategy as a powerful yet simple hardware-based approach that uses Dynamic Physical Network Segmentation (DPNS) technology, enabling users to physically isolate their digital assets and systems at the touch of a button.

Goldilock has now forged alliances with a select group of diverse channel partners, renowned for their established customer relationships and deep industry knowledge, to swiftly provide as many industries as possible with access to its physical isolation solution, including to high-risk industries such as defence and healthcare. These partners, listed below, will play a central role in broadening Goldilock’s footprint across new territories and market segments.

• Distributors: Cyber Distribution (UK), Naperto (Mainland Europe), and CreaPlus (Mainland Europe).

• Resellers: Brookcourt Solutions (UK, Enterprise), Sterling (UK & US, Defence and Security), NCS (Singapore, Enterprise), and BKJ Works (US, Enterprise).

These initial and carefully chosen partnerships grant Goldilock access to proven expertise in deployment, integration, and ongoing support, and unlock a vast network of potential customers. While Sterling brings unparalleled knowledge in the specific needs of the defence sector, NCS, Brookcourt, and BKJ Works cater to enterprise customers, with a deep understanding of their regional threat landscapes and requirements. This combined force ensures customers receive not just the technology, but also the expert guidance and industry-specific knowledge needed to maximise its effectiveness and achieve a truly holistic cybersecurity posture.