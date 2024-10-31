GMO GlobalSign Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

GMO GlobalSign, Inc. have been named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Market Leader PKI-as-a-Service.

“GlobalSign embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and enable organizations to secure their digital identity,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.