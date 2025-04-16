GlobalDots adds Bugcrowd Platform to Cloud Services Portfolio

Under the agreement Germany-based GlobalDots will integrate Bugcrowd’s crowdsourced security platform into its portfolio of cloud infrastructure, CDN, DevOps and AI solutions.

The alliance will make Bugcrowd’s AI-powered crowdsourcing platform available to GlobalDots’ 350-plus international client base, which includes Lufthansa, Playtika, AppsFlyer, Fiat and Payoneer.

GlobalDots clients will have access to the full range of Bugcrowd’s advanced security solutions including bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure programmes, penetration testing, AI bias assessment and attack surface management.

GlobalDots said the relationship with Bugcrowd was driven by rising demand for continuous testing and disenchantment with security point solutions.

Ben Dagani, Head of Business Development, GlobalDots said: “Partnering with Bugcrowd is a strategic move because we’re witnessing increasing demand for their solution both in Israel and across Europe. It’s not just a one-time compliance tool — our customers now rely on it continuously to keep pace with a dynamic and evolving threat landscape.