Global tier 1 telco operator signs three year agreement with Arqit to secure its Quantum-Safe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Deployment

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Arqit Quantum Inc. announces a global tier 1 telco operator has signed a 3 year contract for Arqit’s NetworkSecure™. The telco operates in 32 countries, providing secure digital infrastructure, with a backbone spanning over 600,000 km of fiber.

Arqit’s Quantum-Safe NetworkSecure technology will be deployed as part of its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) suite. This agreement marks a major step in securing enterprise and government communications against emerging cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

Quantum-Safe over Internet (QSI) service is now available to order, meaning enterprises and governments worldwide can now access the operator’s Quantum-Safe over Internet (QSI) service utilizing its NaaS platform powered by Arqit’s NetworkSecure.

As demand for the operator’s offering scales, Arqit sees potential for expansion beyond this initial contract.

Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit, commented: "This multi-year agreement represents a major step forward in protecting global communications from emerging threats. As quantum computing advances, the need for robust security solutions is paramount. Our customer’s leadership position in global networking, combined with Arqit’s pioneering quantum-safe encryption, ensures enterprises can access next-generation security with the agility of a NaaS framework. We are excited to help bring this technology to market at scale."