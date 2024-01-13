Global Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027

January 2024 by research and markets

The immersion cooling market is forecasted to grow by USD 529.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.28% during the forecast period. The report on the immersion cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers, growing inclination for immersion cooling solutions, and growing emphasis on reduction in power consumption by data centers.

The immersion cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

– Single-phase immersion cooling

– Two-phase immersion cooling

By Application

– High-performance computing

– Edge computing

– Cryptocurrency mining

By Geographical Landscape

– North America

– Europe

– APAC

– South America

– Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the immersion cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on strategic collaborations and growing adoption of liquid immersion solutions in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the immersion cooling market covers the following areas:

– Immersion cooling market sizing

– Immersion cooling market forecast

– Immersion cooling market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immersion cooling market vendors that include Aecorsis BV, Bitfury Group Ltd., Comfort Systems USA Inc., DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., Delta Electronics Inc., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, PEZY Computing KK, SixtyOneC, Submer Technologies SL, TEIMMERS, TMGcore Inc., and Wiwynn Corp.

Also, the immersion cooling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.