Genetec unveils Cloudlink 110

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Genetec Inc. announced the launch of Genetec Cloudlink™ 110, the latest addition to its line of cloud-managed security appliances. This compact device is specifically designed to simplify video management in low-density deployments, providing a versatile solution that enables customers to transition to cloud or hybrid environments at their own pace.

With a micro form factor, support for up to eight cameras, and 1 TB of local storage on an ultra-endurance micro-SD card, Cloudlink 110 is designed for smaller sites within larger deployments and locations with limited hardware space.

The Cloudlink 110 enhances video workload optimization and seamless cloud integration, ensuring interoperability between local and cloud environments in hybrid deployments. Supporting both local and cloud storage, it enables efficient communication between satellite locations and centralized headquarters. Its flexible hybrid storage also offers a straightforward transition to cloud or hybrid environments. By enabling organizations to use their existing cameras, Cloudlink 110 reduces the need for significant new hardware purchases.

This makes Cloudlink particularly well suited for sectors such as retail, where it can simplify operations across multiple store locations; cities, where it helps government agencies manage security within tight budgets; and healthcare, where it supports the remote monitoring of smaller facilities like satellite clinics.

Ease of use is central to the design of the Cloudlink 110. With cloud-managed automatic updates, customers benefit from the continuous delivery of new features and updates to ensure that the system remains secure and running at top efficiency, with minimal intervention. This eliminates concerns about compatibility issues or disruptive upgrades, allowing customers to focus on their core operations without the need for specialized technical expertise.

The Genetec Cloudlink 110 is now available globally through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners.