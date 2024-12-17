GCF and IMC Unveil Initiative to Evaluate IoT Security Certification

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

IoT M2M Council (IMC), the world’s largest trade association dedicated to the IoT sector and Global Certification Forum (GCF), the global industry organization focused on certification programmes for mobile and IoT devices, are teaming up to create a joint initiative to evaluate a global cybersecurity certification for IoT services.

GCF and IMC have formed a Joint Task Force to determine the feasibility of a holistic approach including devices, networks and IoT cloud/app platforms. This unique approach differs from most certifications for IoT security, which concentrate on certifying security mainly on the device side. Further information will be available at the IMC’s booth and IMC-led panel discussion at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

Some of the leading technology and service providers to the IoT sector – including Aeris, DEKRA, Digi International, Element Material Technologies, Eurofins, filancore, Finite State, Keysight, MultiTech, Quectel, Rohde & Schwarz, SGS, Somos, Tartabit, Telit Cinterion, Thales, and Vodafone – have already agreed to participate in the Joint Task Force, which is open to the participation of additional companies.

The IMC plans to promote the certification scheme to its membership of 28,000 enterprise users, product makers/designers, and apps developers that deploy IoT solutions. The GCF already certifies more than 600 products every year from nearly 100 vendors, including smartphones, modules, IoT devices and software clients.