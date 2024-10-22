GardaWorld Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire Stealth Monitoring

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Garda World Security Corporation, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Binding Agreement”) to acquire the business of Stealth Monitoring, a North American leader in cutting-edge commercial mobile and fixed video monitoring security solutions.

Building on the foundation of the Company’s successful ECAMSECURE platform, the acquisition of Stealth Monitoring will establish a global leader in AI-powered remote video monitoring solutions. This acquisition will introduce proprietary technology and extensive product expertise as well as unite the complementary strengths and industry-leading technologies of both companies, significantly elevating the value and scope of customer offerings.

Stealth Monitoring has approximately 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.