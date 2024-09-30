Gandi Corporate Services strengthens its international activities with the opening of a UK office

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Gandi.net, the French specialist in domain name sales and registration, web hosting, email solutions, and SSL certificates, announces the opening of a commercial representative in the United Kingdom. This representation is the sixth opened by the group, following Paris, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Montreal, and San Francisco.

The opening of this permanent representation in the United Kingdom aligns directly with Gandi Corporate Services’ strong development ambitions. Since 2020, the company has doubled its activities, growing from 5 to 10 million euros, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of +23%. It expects to generate 12 million euros in revenue this year, with a strong internationalization of its client portfolio.

In line with this objective, Gandi has appointed Cristiano Lopes as Corporate Sales Manager for the United Kingdom to accelerate its expansion across the Channel. Based in Manchester, he is tasked with supporting and promoting the development of Gandi Corporate Services among key accounts in the British market.

The development of key account activities is one of the major strategic growth areas for Gandi, and the company is investing all necessary resources to achieve its objectives in this segment: increasing international points of presence to closely support its clients; ISO 27001 certification of its infrastructure; development of brand protection products; account and domain name security solutions; a dedicated interface under development; and continuous investment to offer one of the best DNS services—currently ranked in the global top 10 in terms of resolution and benefiting from enhanced resilience thanks to top-tier partnerships.