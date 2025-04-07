GAIL’s Bakery Partners with Verkada

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

GAIL’s Bakery, renowned for bringing chef-quality sourdough bread to neighbourhoods across the UK, has partnered with Verkada to streamline its security and operational processes across its more than 170 locations. Led by Brett Parker, Property Director at GAIL’s Bakery, the bakery business has successfully deployed Verkada video security cameras, access control, and air quality sensors to enable remote management of its retail storefronts and bakeries, which not only protect critical assets and reduces security investigation times, but also proactively improves employee safety and boosts operational efficiency and quality control.

Parker will share more about how, with Verkada, his team now delivers outsized results for GAIL’s Bakery across security and operations at The Security Event on April 9 at 14:05.

Key results

● Achieved a 25 percent reduction in investigation time using AI-Powered Search, significantly speeding up incident resolution.

● Mitigated costly insurance claims by quickly disproving staged accidents, saving the company from potential payouts.

● Improved team oversight, allowing remote monitoring of 75% of floor space, reducing travel and onsite presence for managers.

Enhanced security and operations

Since opening its first bakery in Hampstead in 2005, GAIL’s Bakery has expanded to more than 170 bakeries across the UK, offering craft-quality products and memorable customer experiences. As the company grew, managing security and operations across multiple sites became increasingly complex, with each location operating its own security system. This lack of consistency made oversight of its fast-growing footprint difficult and inefficient.

To address these challenges, GAIL’s Bakery partnered with Tellivue, trusted specialists in CCTV and access control installations. Tellivue introduced Brett Parker, Head of Property at GAIL’s, to Verkada’s cloud-based platform. “When I saw Verkada’s capabilities – which are all accessible from my phone – I knew it was the solution we needed to streamline our operations and enhance security across all our stores,” Parker explained.

Now, Verkada’s unified platform delivers the scalability and centralised control that GAIL’s Bakery needs. The cloud-based solutions allow Brett’s team to remotely monitor stores from any device, reducing the need for on-site presence and travel. It also eliminates the inefficiencies of having varied security systems in each location. “What impressed me most was the ability to access everything from my phone or desktop,” said Parker. “We could finally manage all our locations in one place, which was a game changer.”

As GAIL’s Bakery continues to expand, Verkada has also introduced new features, such as AI-Powered Search, which further streamlines operations. “Instead of scrolling through hours of footage, we can search based on simple descriptions like the colour of a shirt or object. It has made investigations much faster,” Parker added, noting that the AI-Powered Search has reduced investigation time by 25%.

Verkada is integral to GAIL’s day-to-day operations, helping to:

● Reduce theft – Motion grids and AI-powered analytics have helped GAIL’s Bakery identify theft incidents quickly and provide clear evidence to local authorities.

● Respond to issues more efficiently – Facilities managers can oversee multiple locations remotely, cutting down on travel time and improving response times to operational issues.

● Ensure food safety and quality control – With cameras monitoring food prep stations, GAIL’s can ensure compliance with food safety standards, monitor allergen handling and maintain quality control.

● Optimize store layouts – With visual intelligence from cameras – such as heat maps and trajectory analysis, among others – the GAIL’s team has found innovative uses of Verkada’s technology to optimize layouts and customer flows in its retail storefronts.