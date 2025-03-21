Gaia-X Strengthens European Digital Sovereignty at European Parliament Reception

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Gaia-X, the European initiative for federated and trusted data infrastructure, held a high-level reception at the European Parliament, hosted by MEP Tomislav Sokol and co-hosted by MEP Brando Benifei and featuring Manuel Mateo Goyet, Acting Head of Unit Cloud and Software, DG CNECT, European Commission. The event reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to building a secure, interoperable, and sovereign cloud and data ecosystem, aligned with European values and regulations.

In a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, data has become a critical asset, and Gaia-X’s federated model ensures that Europe remains in control of its digital future. The reception brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and cloud experts to advance collaboration on trusted digital infrastructure and data spaces. Key discussions revolved around the importance of trust, interoperability, and secure European infrastructure, particularly in the context of the newly announced European Health Data Space Regulation (EHDS) and the role of Gaia-X in securing Europe’s AI and cloud future.

A Trusted European Infrastructure for Data Sharing and Innovation

MEP Tomislav Sokol, co-rapporteur for the European Health Data Space Regulation, emphasized the need for secure European infrastructure to enable trusted data sharing, particularly in sensitive sectors such as healthcare.

“The future of Europe lies in leveraging data for research, innovation, and policymaking in a way that benefits European citizens, but in a secure and sovereign manner. Gaia-X serves as an example of how we can fund and build European infrastructure that allows data spaces to function effectively while ensuring trust in how data is stored, shared, and reused. Without trust, initiatives like the European Health Data Space cannot succeed.”

Manuel Mateo Goyet, Acting Head of Unit Cloud and Software, DG CNECT, European Commission, emphasized the urgency of increasing Europe’s cloud processing capacity to remain competitive:

“Europe’s AI and data ambitions require large processing infrastructures. Today, Europe operates at only a fraction of the processing capacity of the U.S. and China, and our current growth trajectory will not close this gap. The Cloud and AI Development Act aims to strengthen Europe’s position by ensuring we have the capacity to process data in a way that aligns with our values, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability goals. This includes addressing energy efficiency, ensuring decentralized capacity distribution, and thinking about how to address our highly critical infrastructure needs”

The Commission is actively supporting ten data spaces, reinforcing its commitment to scalable, interoperable, and open-source-driven infrastructure.

Gaia-X and the European Health Data Space: An Opportunity for Trust and Interoperability

As highlighted during the reception, the European Commission officially announced the launch of the European Health Data Space Regulation (EHDS), marking a major step forward in health data interoperability, security, and patient control. However, challenges remain in implementing trust frameworks that ensure privacy, compliance, and secure data-sharing across member states.

Bert Verdonck, CEO of Luxembourg National Data Service (LNDS) and Gaia-X member of the Board of Directors, referred to the critical importance of interoperability and trust to the success of the European Health Data Space (EHDS):

“The health domain is complex, historically fragmented, and still maturing in terms of IT infrastructure. The EHDS provides a legal basis for better health data management, secure data sharing, and advancements in research. The EHDS implementation will depend on robust trust mechanisms. Gaia-X’s Trust Framework could play a crucial role in ensuring that health data remains secure and controlled. There is a real opportunity to explore further how Gaia-X can help shape the EHDS implementation in the coming years, on the European level and even more on the national level.”

Building Europe’s Digital Sovereignty

Europe is at a pivotal moment where digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy are no longer optional but necessary for securing data, AI, and the cloud ecosystem. With ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, Gaia-X plays a key role in ensuring that Europe retains control over its critical digital infrastructure.

Ulrich Ahle, CEO of Gaia-X, reaffirmed Gaia-X’s commitment to providing a federated, secure, and European-led approach to cloud and data infrastructure:

“Gaia-X is a cornerstone for Europe’s digital future. The discussions at the European Parliament today highlight the urgent need for trusted, interoperable infrastructure that aligns with European values. From the European Health Data Space to AI innovation, secure cloud infrastructure is the foundation of a thriving European digital economy. Gaia-X stands ready to support European institutions and industries in ensuring that Europe’s data remains under European governance, fostering innovation while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Looking Ahead: A Call for Collaboration

The Gaia-X European Parliament Reception underscored the growing consensus among policymakers, industry leaders, and cloud providers on the need for a strong, European-controlled digital ecosystem. With the EHDS now officially launched, Gaia-X and its stakeholders must work together to integrate trust, security, and compliance mechanisms that uphold European principles.

As Europe builds its next-generation cloud and data infrastructure, Gaia-X remains committed to ensuring that businesses, institutions, and citizens can rely on a trusted, federated, and values-driven framework for digital innovation.